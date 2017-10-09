EA tackles illegal Thames Valley waste

More than 100 Environment Agency spot checks have unearthed 10 illegal waste sites across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

The EA inspections covered environmental permit checks, the removal of hazardous items such as chemicals and car batteries, and pollution checks (carried out by Thames Water).

Of the 117 businesses visited, some have been given guidance to meet legal requirements whereas other owners may face prosecution.

"The 117 sites we inspected this week were under no illusion of their legal obligations on waste management," says Mark Tucker, installations team leader for the EA in the Thames Valley.

"Mishandling waste, poorly-operated permitted sites and illegal waste activities can pose a threat to human health and the environment by contaminating land, polluting rivers and producing emissions from burning waste. As well as breaking the law, illegal operations undermine the work done by legitimate firms."