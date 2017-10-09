TfL to develop Blackhorse Road site

Transport for London has enlisted the services of BLLQ LLP to help deliver a 350-home development on its 1.8a Blackhorse Road site in north east London.

The joint venture follows the Mayor’s announcement in March that the station-side site should be unlocked for redevelopment. The site will be flanked by several other mixed use developments to create a new 1,700-home neighbourhood.

"This site on Forest Road is a key part of bringing an exciting new neighbourhood to life in the heart of Waltham Forest," says Graeme Craig, Director of Commercial Development for TfL said.

"We are thrilled to be working with BLLQ LLP to deliver hundreds of homes for Londoners with excellent transport links and just a short journey from central London. Half of the homes will be affordable and we'll also be generating much needed revenue to invest back into the transport network."

Work could begin on the site in 2019 if planning permission is granted.