House prices are eight times average wage, says LGA

The average house price is now almost eight times the average national wage, according to the Local Government Association.

The LGA’s analysis has found that the average house is worth 7.72 times the average wage, whereas in 2000 the average house price was 3.96 times the average income.

In every region of the country, the average house costs at least five times the average salary. London is the most expensive area, with the average home costing 12 times the average wage. The average house is 10 times the average wage in the south east and almost nine times the mean salary in the East and South West of England.

The LGA says that councils are doing everything they can to address the housing shortage - approving 90% of planning applications - but restrictions on their ability to borrow are holding them back.

Once again, it has called for urgent investment in housebuilding and infrastructure and for the large-scale construction of council housing. It says that LAs should be allowed to keep 100% of the receipts from homes sold under the Right to Buy scheme. The proceeds would then be used to stimulate a renaissance in council home construction.

"When house prices are almost eight times the average income, it’s clear that we have a serious shortage of affordable homes, which is shattering the dream of home ownership for too many people," says Councillor Martin Tett, LGA Housing spokesman.

"Families around the country desperately need more affordable homes and more routes into home-ownership. A model of Right to Buy that actually allows councils to build more homes would vastly increase the opportunities for these families, without it the scheme will grind to a halt."