Greenpeace backs Scottish fracking ban

Environmental group Greenpeace UK has welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision to ban fracking.

After a four-month public consultation on the controversial practice, Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse says that the existing fracking moratorium will continue indefinitely.

"The Scottish Government ban on fracking is a huge win for thousands of people who have campaigned against fracking for six years," says Elisabeth Whitebread, energy campaigner at Greenpeace UK.

"By announcing an outright ban on this new fossil fuel industry in Scotland, and using a fair process to reach their decision, the SNP Government is leading the way towards the clean energy system that people want.

"The Conservative Government in Westminster is now alone in backing fracking and looks very isolated indeed. Across England, growing numbers of local people will continue to oppose fracking and the failure of democracy on this issue. Conservatives in Westminster should stop chasing fracked gas, that we don’t need, and the overwhelming majority don't want."