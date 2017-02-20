Minister hails southeast housing schemes

Housing and Planning minister Gavin Barwell has spoken gushingly of the progress made in brownfield developments in Kent and Essex.

In what could be viewed as a public relations exercise to validate the work done on four areas of the recent Housing White Paper, the minister visited several sites including a new affordable homes development in Gillingham.

Based on the site of the old Gillingham Community College, the 32 bungalows for social rent are aimed at older people and people with mobility problems and will form part of an £8.5m housing development.

The minister also visited a 300-home development that is being built on the Kitchener Barracks site. SME housebuilder Latis’ scheme was awarded £14.4m by the Homes and Communities Agency that it is said to be one of the largest carbon-zero residential developments in the country.

The project will include 94 new build homes, 101 new apartments, and the former barracks building will be converted into 72 flats.

The minister also paid a visit to the port of Tilbury in Essex - an area that is subject to a £1bn investment programme that includes Amazon’s largest UK warehouse, a new 40MW energy-from waste power station, and a 152 acre-deep water port facility.

“From seeing a better choice of accommodation for older people in Gillingham, to the redevelopment of public sector land in Chatham by an ambitious SME housebuilder, and witnessing the expansion of infrastructure in Tilbury - all of these sites reflect the key priorities for this Government, and these developers are leading the way in efforts to fix our broken housing market and ensure this is a country that works for everyone,” Barwell says.