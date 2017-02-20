Contentious Newcastle scheme to go ahead

Newcastle City Council has recommended a 162-home scheme for approval, despite the concerns of Historic England and another conservation body.

Stonegate Developments Ltd and New Leaf Investments Ltd have applied to build a 26-storey building with 82 cycle parking spaces and landscaping after demolishing a derelict, fire-damaged warehouse that sits on the 1,000m2 Rutherford St site.

The proposed development received 56 letters of support. Those in favour of the scheme believe it will stimulate growth and investment, create a new landmark, regenerate a brownfield site, and provide extra city centre housing.

The scheme also received 25 objection letters. These complained about: the suitability of the building for that location; the lack of public benefits offered; the absence of parking, which would have create parking pressure elsewhere; the absence of green- or amenity space for residents; and the footprint of the area being too small for the proposed development.

The biggest reservation is the effect the “strident design” and scale of the proposed building would have on neighbouring heritage assets, such as Blackfriars monument and the Grade II listed Charlotte Square.

“The tower would intrude upon the setting of each asset, causing a slight to moderate degree of harm to their significance,” Historic England says. “We ask that the justification for this harm is considered when determining this application.”

The Newcastle Conservation Advisory Panel also believes the scheme “would cause substantial harm to the Central Conservation Area with insufficient public benefits being offered to outweigh that harm”.

To mitigate this, the applicants have pledged to contribute £515,000 towards enhancing the open space beside the Grade I listed and Scheduled Town Walls.

After weighing the pros and cons, the Council feels that the replacement of a vacant and dilapidated brownfield site with a landmark building is a good thing.

“The level of benefit that will flow from this development is significant in a number of ways,” the Planning Committee report concludes. “On balance and having regard to paragraph 134 of the NPPF, it is considered that the public benefits secured as part of the application outweigh the harm caused to the heritage assets.”