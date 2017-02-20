Guildford to consider updated Plan

An updated Local Development Scheme for Guildford will be considered at an Executive meeting on 21 February, to help push forward the development of its Local Plan.

There is much for the Council to consider, with more than 6,000 people responding to the regulation 19 pre-submission consultation in 2016. These comments - along with the responses about changes in this year’s targeted consultation - will be submitted to an independent planning inspector and published for the public to read.

“Our new Local Plan, which we aim to submit for inspection in December 2017, must tackle local issues as well as balance community needs across the whole borough,” says Councillor Paul Spooner, Leader of the Council.

“We received an unprecedented 32,000 comments during last summer’s public consultation and it’s vital that we took the time needed to review the latest feedback. We will now follow this up with a targeted consultation, so local people and businesses can comment on proposed changes to the latest Draft Local Plan.”

Spooner adds that a brownfield-first approach is a fundamental principle of the Plan, but notes that the evidence supporting the Plan will be revisited.

The Council aims to go to public consultation by July 2017. In this consultation, the Council will only ask for comments about the proposed changes to the Plan.