Residents restores the Quorn identity

Local residents in Quorn, Leicestershire, are banding together to turn a derelict site into community gardens.

Almost two years ago, Quorn Parish Council purchased the land with a view to turning it into allotments. However, given that this need was fulfilled locally, it was decided to transform the site into a summer meadow.

A group of volunteers has cleared waste from the site and chopped back seven-foot-high undergrowth, to open up the area for an orchard, shrub plantations, seating, and a new footpath. Construction firm Mick George Ltd has provided free skips to help clear the waste.

“There has been an enormous amount of cleaning work done,” says David Cawdell, project leader. “We are extremely grateful for the wonderful generosity of Mick George Ltd with its ongoing contribution towards green community projects. The donation has helped complete the initial phase of the project.’’