Reaction to the Housing White Paper

The Government’s Housing White Paper has received a mixed response, from the highly critical political opposition, to more upbeat industrial sentiments. Below is what key figures have had to say:

John Healey, Shadow Secretary of State for Housing

“The measures announced so far in Theresa May’s long-promised housing White Paper are feeble beyond belief. There are 200,000 fewer home-owners, homelessness has doubled, and affordable house-building has slumped to a 24 year low… We were promised a white paper; we’ve got a white flag.”

David Orr, chief executive at the National Housing Federation

“Land remains a critical barrier; we know that brownfield land alone is not enough. We urgently need to have honest conversations about how Green Belt land is used... Measures to boost the scale and speed of supply – through planning mechanisms, tougher local targets, and relaxed tenure restrictions – are all extremely positive steps towards ending the housing crisis.”

Councillor Martin Tett, housing spokesman at the Local Government Association

“This White Paper includes some encouraging signs that Government is listening to councils on how to boost housing supply and increase affordability… Councils desperately need the powers and access to funding to resume their historic role as a major builder of affordable homes. This means being able to borrow to invest in housing and to keep 100% of the receipts from properties sold through Right to Buy to replace homes and reinvest in building more of the genuine affordable homes our communities desperately need.”

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat Leader

“A Government that thinks affordable homes can be worth £450,000 and should be available to those on £80,000 frankly doesn't have a clue. Millions of people across the country are struggling to make ends meet, with many paying over half their income on rent. This Conservative Government is letting them down by failing to build the genuinely affordable homes they need and to replace homes sold off under Right to Buy.”

Stephen Wilkinson, RTPI President

“We welcome the intention of this White Paper to address many of the issues the RTPI has previously identified to solve the housing crisis. Particular measures include: the Government’s plans to support a greater range of tenures to help more people afford homes, additional resources for planning departments, and its intention to link the development of infrastructure to support the delivery of new housing… We particularly welcome the Government’s measures designed to boost resources to LPAs given that further changes to national planning policies will place additional burdens on the planners.”

Terrie Alafat CBE, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing

“It’s particularly pleasing to see the Government recognise the need for a broader range of organisations to build new homes, especially the crucial role of local authorities in delivering the housing we need – something we’ve consistently called for... However, our concern is that much housing remains out of reach for a significant number of people and we would like to see the Government back up the package of measures announced today with additional funding and resource in the budget.”

Jonathan Bartley, Green Party co-leader

“The Housing Minister’s plans are a slap in the face for the millions of people in this country desperate for bold plans to reduce rents and make their housing affordable… We need to start talking seriously about expanding the use of community land trusts and cooperative home ownership. If the Government wants to take the heat out of the housing market it must end tax breaks for buy-to-let investors and use the money to create a new generation of social housing."

Mark Harper, Conservative MP for the Forest of Dean

“People can’t live in planning permissions. They need houses.”

Mark Farmer, CEO of Cast and author of government-commissioned review into the construction sector

“Today’s housing white paper includes many of the recommendations that I set out in my review into the construction industry. From a capacity building perspective there is a welcome recognition of the challenge of transforming skills development and training as well as strong support for modern, more efficient construction techniques. On a broader front, the central measures to better diversify tenure, especially through affordable housing and build to rent will drive a more resilient acyclical demand profile for the construction industry which in turn will enable longer term thinking and investment in higher productivity capacity building.

"It is critically important in my opinion that government has not only looked at increasing supply but is considering the physical means by which that will be delivered ensuring high quality construction."

Charles Mills, head of planning at property consultancy Daniel Watney LLP

“A fresh look at rules around density and height is welcome but ultimately the government is trapped between its desire to devolve more power to local communities while simultaneously trying to deliver more housing at a far greater speed and scale than has been achieved in recent history. Combined with steep cuts to funding and staff, this has placed huge pressure on the planning system.

"If Sajid Javid genuinely wants to stimulate house-building, he needs to rethink how much decision-making happens at a micro-level while also injecting more cash into local planning departments. Punishing councils for failing to deliver new homes, as is being suggested, will only prove counter-productive over the long run."