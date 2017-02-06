Belfast construction hits 10-year high, says report

Construction in Belfast has reached its highest level in almost 10 years, according to Deloitte Real Estate.

Its Belfast Crane Survey 2017 reveals that 11 new development schemes were completed in the city in the last year. A total of 30 schemes are either under construction or were recently completed, including eight hotels, four educational facilities, seven student accommodation projects, and six office developments. The student accommodation projects alone will provide almost 2,500 bed spaces.

However, the report has also noted that residential and office developments have been subdued, with only 84 residential units completed in the city centre in 2016.

Several city centre residential schemes are due to start in 2017, including 75- and 88-, and 56-home home apartment schemes; and while there were only 11 office completions in 2016, there is seemingly more on the way, with the council targeting 1.5m square feet of additional office space by 2021.

“The report demonstrates that private sector developers and investors see the opportunities being created by a growth in tourism, new companies locating here, growth in our own business base and more people, including students, wanting to live in the city centre,” says Suzanne Wylie, chief executive of Belfast City Council.

According to Wylie, tourism spend will double within the next five years, and the Council is looking to encourage £1.5bn in building and regeneration project investment.