Three Swansea regeneration schemes secured

Deals have been struck for the last three residential sites for the SA1 Swansea Waterfront regeneration project.

The Welsh Government has exchanged contracts with social housing company Hale Homes for a 1.3a site upon which 23 energy efficient townhouses will be built.

Other schemes going ahead as part of the project include DT Technical Solution’s 18-home project on a 0.5a site; Persimmon Homes West Wales’ £6m 61-home scheme; and Coastal Housing Group’s £5.5m mixed housing development.

To date, 643 homes have been built, with 133 under construction. Of these homes, 213 homes will be affordable.

“SA1 is transforming 96 acres of disused dockland into a dynamic and vibrant new mixed-use quarter for the city and has acted as a catalyst attracting significant investment into Swansea,” says Economy Secretary Ken Skates.

“I am particularly pleased that the proportion of modern, high quality affordable homes – built by the private sector and housing associations – is more than double the percentage required under planning obligations. The residential development on SA1 has helped the Welsh Government meet its affordable housing targets and will continue to contribute to the latest target of delivering 20,000 affordable homes during this term of Government.”