South East LEP secures £102m funding

The South East local Enterprise Partnership has received £102.65m from the UK Government to deliver a range of projects including regeneration schemes.

6 February 2017 / Planning & infrastructure, Planning & regions

 The 19 capital projects - which cover East Sussex, Essex, Kent, Medway, Southend, and Thurrock - include the £1.53m Fort Halstead redevelopment in Sevenoaks, the £5m Devonshire Park Quarter redevelopment, the £4.8m Ashford International Rail Connectivity Project, and the £4.635m extension of the Leigh Flood Storage Area in Tonbridge.

According to SELEP, the latest round of funding will deliver 6,129 new homes and secure £141m of private sector investment across the region.

“From Southend to East Sussex, today’s £102m investment will support the delivery of new homes and jobs right across the South East Local Enterprise Partnership,” says Minister for Local Growth, Andrew Percy MP.

“In fact, right across the South East, people will benefit from £492m extra investment thanks to these Growth Deals to create jobs and infrastructure projects of the future.”

