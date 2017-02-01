MP criticises St Helens Local Plan

St Helens North MP Conor McGinn has expressed his concerns about the St Helens Council’s Local Plan Preferred Options consultation.

He says his local constituents are worried about the amount of greenfield land that could be lost. He has asked the Council to demonstrate the need for Green Belt schemes and to explore the possibility of development on brownfield sites wherever possible.

However, in this respect, he is not just critical of the council. “I am disappointed that the funding historically provided by the UK Government to bring brownfield sites back into use has been stopped, which makes it difficult to decontaminate land previously used by industry in areas like Parr,” he says.

He has welcomes several new initiatives such as the inclusion of Parkside within the plan, the identification of Earlestown as the second town centre within the borough, and the restoration of Sankey Canal.

However, he is worried that new developments could have an adverse impact on infrastructure and stretch school capacity and NHS services. The issue of local authority boundaries is also a live one.

“St Helens Council and the relevant other authorities in Wigan, West Lancashire, Warrington, and Knowsley should work in close cooperation to ensure balance on both sides of local Government boundaries, which often do not reflect the hinterland of some of our communities and where residents access services,” he notes.