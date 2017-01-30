120,000 homes needed in Leicestershire, says report

The Leicester and Leicestershire area will require 117,900 new homes from 2011-36, according to a Housing and Economic Development Needs Assessment.

The HEDNA report, compiled by a team comprising GL Hearn, Justin Gardner Consulting, and Oxford Economics, claims that the population in this area could increase by more than 190,000 during this time period, which would require a 20% rise in housing provision.

Of these homes, more than 2,200 affordable dwellings will be needed each year. However, with affordable housing averaging 24% in developments, almost 10,000 homes would need to be built to satisfy this need.

The HEDNA says housing need will have to cater for a larger proportion of older people and it highlights the need for a mixture of housing types to boost home ownership, student numbers, and overall affordability.

To meet the growing demands of industry in the region, a further 117ha of land will also be required to develop warehouse and distribution floorspace.