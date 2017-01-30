Skip to: top navigation | main navigation | main content

120,000 homes needed in Leicestershire, says report

The Leicester and Leicestershire area will require 117,900 new homes from 2011-36, according to a Housing and Economic Development Needs Assessment.

30 January 2017 / Planning & regions

The HEDNA report, compiled by a team comprising GL Hearn, Justin Gardner Consulting, and Oxford Economics, claims that the population in this area could increase by more than 190,000 during this time period, which would require a 20% rise in housing provision.

Of these homes, more than 2,200 affordable dwellings will be needed each year. However, with affordable housing averaging 24% in developments, almost 10,000 homes would need to be built to satisfy this need.  

The HEDNA says housing need will have to cater for a larger proportion of older people  and it highlights the need for a mixture of housing types to boost home ownership, student numbers, and overall affordability.

To meet the growing demands of industry in the region, a further 117ha of land will also be required to develop warehouse and distribution floorspace.

Further Information:

Previous article / Next article / Back to News / Back to Top

© Environment Analyst Ltd. You may circulate web links to our articles, but you may not copy our articles in whole or in part without permission

CORRECTIONS: We strive for accuracy, but with deadline pressure, mistakes can happen. If you spot something, we want to know, please email us at: news@environment-analyst.com
We also welcome YOUR NEWS: Send announcements to news@environment-analyst.com