New junction underway for 2,500-home Glasgow scheme

Construction of a new junction on the M8 motorway is underway as part of a major brownfield development in Bishopton, near Glasgow.

The three-year project will give residents in Bishopton better connectivity with the wider region.

The junction forms part of the regeneration of the former Royal Ordnance Factory site in Bishopton, which will become Dargavel Village.

In preparation for this, BAE Systems remediated the 2,400a site. This involved decontaminating 329 former explosive buildings, cleaning up 520a of former brownfield land, and demolishing 481 buildings.

When work is finished in 2025, Dargavel Village will include 2,500 homes, shops, a primary school, a community woodland park, additional parking, and two children’s play areas.

“It’s clear the regeneration of the former Royal Ordnance site in Bishopton will bring real benefits to the local community and economy on its completion,” says Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf. “Transport Scotland is doing all it can to ensure that this potential can be realised.

“We are working with BAE systems and the local authority to address a number of planning conditions. We hope that assessments currently being carried out will lead to quick progress being made on the new M8 junction at Bishopton and the other improvements necessary to support this important development.”

“Bishopton is a growing community and the start of these works on the new motorway junction is an important milestone in the redevelopment of the area and road users,” adds Derek Mackay, MSP for Renfrewshire North and West. “Not only will it significantly improve Bishopton’s transport links, it will also bring wider economic benefits to the local community, making it more accessible and supporting the area’s continuing regeneration.”