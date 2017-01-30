Manchester gets £45m affordable housing grant

Housing providers and Manchester City Council will receive a combined grant of £45.35m to deliver 1,772 affordable homes in the Manchester area.

The funding will support the construction of a range of two- and three-bedroom properties, including adapted homes for those with learning disabilities.

Manchester City Council and Northwards Housing will receive £2.85m of this funding to create 75 properties in north Manchester.

“We have set an ambitious target to deliver up to 2,000 homes that are affordable across the city each year,” says Councillor Bernard Priest, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council. “This will be a major challenge to ensure those whose income is lower than the city’s average can get decent and secure housing. This funding is a great boost for new homes in the city.”

“We’re delighted the £2.85m bid, made in partnership with the council, has been successful,” adds Sue Abbott, chair of the board at Northwards Housing. “There’s a very real need for more affordable, good quality accommodation in North Manchester.”