WMCA to put £100m towards Coventry redevelopment

Shearer Property Group has been selected by Coventry City Council to lead a multi-million pound development project in the city centre.

The West Midlands Combined Authority will put almost £100m towards the scheme, which will renovate the Bull Yard, Shelton Square, City Arcade, and Hertford Street areas.

The proposed City Centre South development includes a department store, up to 50 retail units, a multi-story car park, a cinema, restaurants, a hotel, and residential- and student accommodation. The scheme will also connect the circular market with the rest of the city centre.

“We need to attract major names and bring people back into the city centre for shopping and leisure - in the day time and at night - and this mixed development will transform what is now a tired and dated part of the centre,” says Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Coventry City Council’s cabinet member for jobs and regeneration.

If all goes according to plan, the development will be open for business by 2022. Before it begins, a public consultation will take place.