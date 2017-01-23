Cardiff City Deal set to move forward

A report on the £1.2bn Cardiff Capital Region City Deal looks set to be approved by Cardiff Council.

The report, which outlines how the 10 local authorities who signed up to the deal will work together, will go before the Council’s Cabinet on 25 January. It will focus on several areas such as regeneration, strategic planning, housing, and transport.

“Wales will have seen nothing on this scale before,” says Councillor Phil Bale, City of Cardiff Council leader. “This report points towards a fundamental shift in how councils do business together.

“Of course there have been partnership arrangements in the past, but this is taking things to an entirely new level. By agreeing this report, we will fire the starting gun on a Welsh local Government revolution.”

Several large scale projects are proposed in the City Deal report. These include a new 15,000-seat indoor arena; the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Station; improved connections between the city centre and Cardiff Bay; and the creation of better open spaces in the city centre.

“Moving forward we have other regeneration projects underway including Dumballs Road, the Brains Development, Callaghan Square, the University developments, and the continuing regeneration of Cardiff Bay,” Bale adds. “All of these projects will bring in more jobs and investment.”

“This report shows us how we can take what we have achieved and build on it, taking us up a level again. The City Deal offers an opportunity to change the way we work.”