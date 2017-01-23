Glasgow Housing Strategy approved

The Housing Strategy outlines a long-term housing vision for the area that focuses on increasing the supply, quality, and appropriateness of new homes.
Other priorities include promoting area regeneration to enable investment in new build housing, broadening the tenure types available, and improving energy efficiency.
“Through this strategy, we aim to ensure that the people of Glasgow are able to find the best and most suitable housing they can,” says Councillor Frank McAveety, Leader of Glasgow City Council. “Over the next five years, Glasgow's Housing Strategy will play its part in our efforts to create sustainable communities with affordable homes in the city, with 15,000 new homes being built.”