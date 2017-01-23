Surrey to see 15% council tax rise

Surrey County Council intends to raise council tax by 15% in a bid to protect services for local residents.

“Government has cut our annual grant by £170m since 2010 – leaving a huge gap in our budget,” says David Hodge, Leader of Surrey County Council. Hodge says that the hike comes despite the council making £450m-worth of savings to its annual budget. Nevertheless, he concedes that this is still not enough, adding that: “We have to set a budget that will protect vital services for Surrey residents”.

