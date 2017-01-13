UK infrastructure fuels surge in demand for environmental consulting

Environment Analyst’s research figures reveal accelerated market growth of 8.7% in 2015 with the sector’s larger players benefiting from the rise in complex infrastructure projects

The UK environmental consultancy (EC) sector saw an 8.7% increase to reach £1.57 billion in 2015, according to Environment Analyst’s UK Market Assessment Final Data report published at the end of last year. The research affirms our recent global EC market study findings that the UK as part of the Western European region is one of the most buoyant markets for environmental consultancies worldwide at present (EA 06-Jan-16).

The market estimates are based on a final set of FY2015/16 figures from the Top 30 UK EC players and beyond, with the 8.7% increase representing an acceleration in growth following a painfully slow post-recession recovery (Figure 1). Major infrastructure development projects requiring long-term multidisciplinary specialist support for identifying, managing and monitoring environmental impacts - such as HS2, Hinckley Point C and the proliferation of wind farms off the coast of the UK - have provided a rejuvenating force for the sector.

Growth in 2016 is expected to come in at a slightly more modest but still healthy growth rate of 4.6% reflecting the impact of Brexit on client investment decisions and the related economic/political uncertainties (EA 18-Aug-2016).

The fully updated report provides a comprehensive picture of the current state of the market and competitive landscape through detailed company profiles and statistics from leading firms operating in the environmental space - either exclusively or as part of multidisciplinary consulting operations - with the Top 30 accounting for around 69% of total gross market revenues (before any adjustment for sub-contracting).

In 2015, UK EC market growth oustripped that of GDP (which was 2.2% adjusted for inflation) and was higher than expected given that it was a general election year - which has historically resulted in a period of low growth. The growth spurt reflects strong demand associated with infrastructure and development activities - across the housing, transport and energy areas in particular - as well as a return to growth in the public sector more generally given the strong pipeline of government-backed national infrastructure schemes and demand for external support at the local authority planning office level.

Market leaders

Our research analysis suggests that the current market dynamics - with the growing importance of major infrastructure & development projects - favour the larger operators. Collectively, the Top 30 firms achieved an aggregate increase in UK EC revenues of 10.1% in 2015, the bulk of which is attributed to organic growth with only 1.1% coming directly from new acquisitions.

The increasing dominance of the larger players over the longer term - boosted by their involvement in several of the global engineering and support service industry’s recent ‘mega-mergers’ - is more spectacularly evident in the top tier, with the top five UK EC players accounting for a combined 28.7% market share in 2015, up from 16.4% in 2011. These five firms (ranked according to their gross revenue) are: RPS Group [this year regaining its former long-term number-one position through the restatement and reapportioning of its group revenues according to EA’s market definition], AECOM, Arcadis and WSP | ParsonsBrinckerhoff and Jacobs.

It is notable that each of these firms has been highly acquisitive over the last five years – with AECOM, Arcadis, WSP and Jacobs each having merged with another of the Top 30 at some point in this time-frame (URS, Hyder Consulting, Parsons Brinckerhoff and SKM Consulting respectively); while RPS has kept up a constant stream of smaller scale acquisitions both in the UK and overseas. WSP’s acquisition of another Top 30 player Mouchel, announced at the end of last year (EA 13-Oct-16), should ensure it an improved ranking in our next annual market assessment.

Two more of the Top 30 players were acquired outright last year: MWH by Canadian integrated and environmental services firm Stantec (EA 11-May-16), and ADAS by RSK (EA 08-Dec-16).

The figure below lists the full Top 30 and indicates those which have grown their market shares through 2015 (as denoted by the green arrows). The Top 30 practices - the majority of whom achieve UK EC annual revenues of in excess of £10 million - saw their average contract value increase 3% year-on-year to £27k, while the total volume of contracts serviced rose by 6.8% to 40,300.

However, the picture looks less rosy for smaller firms (UK EC revenues <£10 million), which experienced a 20% fall in average contract value in 2015 to £9.5k.

Market breakdown

Based on the service area breakdown of the UK Top 30's aggregated EC revenues, Environment Analyst finds that four core EC disciplines continue to make up over half of the UK sector in 2015: EIA & sustainable development (16.4%); contaminated land/remediation (14.6%); and ecological/landscape services (12.9%) and water quality & resource management (12.4%).

The site-based service areas performed notably well - with growth for EIA at 4.4%, contaminated land at 14% and ecology at 16.7% - while other 'onsite' disciplines including air quality and noise & vibration saw solid upswings associated with demand coming from property and infrastructure development.

Climate change and energy services also saw double-digit growth (12.2%), benefiting from the momentum generated in tackling climate changing in the build up to COP21, as well as more tangible changes brought about through the broadening scope of energy efficiency regimes, and large-scale renewable energy installations. Meanwhile, the seven-year long malaise that has decimated waste management consulting services has finally come to end, with this area of the market seeing an increase of 7.5% in 2015.

In terms of client sectors, revenues from government sources increased for the first time since 2009, rising 3.7% to reach £301 million (19% of the total market) - although there is still a long way still to go to surpass the segmental value back then of almost £500 million. Meanwhile, private sector sources now account for 81% of the UK EC sector, and grew by 10% in 2015 largely thanks to a very strong year for infrastructure & development and the regulated industries (in spite of the persistence of depressed oil prices). The smaller financial and professional services sub-sector also experienced a notable increase in demand, translating to year-on-year EC revenue growth in excess of 20%.

There is a significant export component to the work undertaken by UK-based EC teams, with international projects/clients accounting for 11% of the Top 30’s total revenues in 2015, a slight drop on the 11.5% proportion in 2014 and markedly down on the 13.5% level noted in 2013 - which can be explained by the resurgence in the domestic market and less urgent need to work outside it.

Outlook as Article 50 looms

Although UK economic forecasts have been downgraded over the last twelve months courtesy of Brexit, the IMF still expects UK GDP growth in 2016 to come in at 1.8%, the highest of the G7 nations. According to EA’s market projections, the UK EC sector is expected to grow by an average of 3.7% per annum between now and 2020 to reach £1.89 billion, meaning that an additional market space of over £258 million is up for grabs over the next five years. And at this rate the sector would finally surpass its pre-recession peak achieved in 2008 some ten years later in 2018.

Commenting on the future prospects, Editor of Environment Analyst's UK Market Intelligence Service and co-author of the report Liz Trew, said: “In making these market growth projections we have taken a cautiously optimistic view with regards to the impact of Brexit, but the impending triggering of Article 50 and decisions around precisely how and when the UK will formally leave the EU will undeniably have a critical impact on the continuing health of the environmental services industry.

“For UK EC practices there will be ramifications in terms of their EU national staff and access to EU work opportunities, as well as risks associated with the broader economic implications and potential for environmental regulations to be watered down. Yet at the same time, there will be significant opportunities for consultancies to help UK government reform laws relating to land management, farming and fisheries, waste management, ecological protection and more; and in keeping their clients informed of these changes.”

---

