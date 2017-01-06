Global environmental consulting sector grows again

Large integrated and multidiscipline players drive a two per cent increase through 2015 as consolidation continues to reshape top tier

The worldwide market for environmental consulting (EC) services saw a 2.1% rise in value during 2015 to reach US$28.5 billion (£19.3 billion), according to the latest research report published by Environment Analyst. The in-depth analysis of the leading two dozen international players (the ‘Global 24’) points to growth being driven more by the larger integrated and multidiscipline business models than the environmental/sustainability specialists - which had previously been the most resilient to the ongoing challenging market conditions (Environment Analyst 03-Dec-15).

The global sector growth represents a modest but very welcome reversal from the 2.6% and 0.8% declines recorded in 2014 and 2013 respectively, sustained by buoyant market conditions in Europe - driven largely by infrastructure development - and a revival in the key North American market, the industry’s biggest regional revenue generator (accounting for 52.6% of total sector revenues), which had seen negative growth for the previous two years. Key drivers for this turnaround include renewables (wind and solar) support work in the US, whilst government spend also finally stabilised - and even increased in some areas - after being impacted by several years of key departmental budget cuts.

The Western European and North America regions saw growth rates of 4.9% and 2.2% respectively in 2015, but lack-lustre performances in Asia-Pacific and Africa & the Middle East, together with an accelerated decline in Latin America - as some of its major economies including Brazil fell into recession - constrained the global market as whole to low single-digit growth. And 2016 is expected to bring more of the same with global EC growth estimated at 2.2%, taking into account the general sentiments and actual financial results released by the Global 24 to date which suggest that last year continued to be as difficult as 2015 largely because of the continuing depressed oil price, natural resources downturn and global economic volatility.

The fully updated and further extended version of the report - now in its sixth year - provides a comprehensive picture of the current state of the global EC sector and competitive landscape through detailed company profiles and financial statistics from the 24 players judged to be the most geographically diverse, globally ambitious and largest companies active in this field. Together these firms are estimated to make up 44.8% of the worldwide EC market.

Yet the improved results for 2015/16 are certainly not being felt across the board; whilst some firms did see a positive turnaround (particularly those with significant European operations), an equal number of firms continue to feel the pain of the protracted depressed commodity markets demand and oil price collapse, further exacerbated for some by currency exchange headwinds and lower than expected demand from the emerging economies.

The report identifies three major types of operator in terms of their core business model, market positioning and the proportion of environmental consultancy revenues relative to the overall group - large-scale integrated firms, multidisciplinaries and specialists - for which further interesting performance trends are observed.

Key to the industry’s reviving fortunes in 2015 was the improving growth rates achieved by the larger fully integrated and multidisciplinary players in this space (with organic year-on-year EC growth rates of 3.9% and 2.9% respectively), whilst in contrast the specialists in the Global 24 - those with over 50% of their business in environmental consulting - suffered the brunt of the declines, with the organic growth of this sub-group at -5% in 2015.

The more robust performance of the bigger more diversified players is perhaps linked to the fact that, having been the first to feel the impact of the downturn in the global mining and oil & gas related sectors in which they are traditionally heavily invested, their efforts and initiatives to rebalance their operations to the new squeezed market conditions are now beginning to pay dividends. Another key factor is that many of the larger firms are also now reaping the benefits, synergies and economies of scale from their involvement in the sector’s mega mergers in recent years; whilst the global trend towards large-scale infrastructure projects requiring a range of skills sets also plays into their hands, perhaps more so than the specialists.

At the same time, the proliferation of M&A activity has dramatically re-ordered the rankings at the very top end of the industry, with the top ten in particular significantly consolidating their position over the last five years to claim a combined market share of 32.9% up from 23.8% in 2010. In 2015, the sector number-one AECOM - the biggest of all the large-scale integrated firms in this analysis following its merger with another of the global EC market leaders URS in 2014, with group revenue close to $18 billion and staff of 90,000 (around 10% of which are accountable to EC operations) - managed to extend its lead over its closest rival, second-placed CH2M.

As the global map shown illustrates, AECOM benefits from a top-three positioning in three major regions (North America, Asia-Pacific and East Europe/FSU), while third-ranked Tetra Tech enjoys its strong position largely thanks to its number-one ranking in water and waste related EC services. When factoring in its 2016 purchase of Coffey - which is still represented as a standalone business within the Global 24 in this report - Tetra Tech’s share is further consolidated with Coffey bringing an enhanced presence in the Asia-Pacific region and international development capabilities to its new US-based owner.

Further down the rankings, other recent M&A pairings have led to the appearance of both Sweco and Stantec in the Global 24 analysis for the first time thanks to their respective acquisitions of Grontmij and MWH Global. Also featuring for the first time in this report edition is US-based HDR, which has itself partaken in significant M&A activity to grow the business over the last five years and realise its international aspirations.

In order of global gross EC revenues in 2015, the top ten are: AECOM, CH2M, Tetra Tech, Arcadis, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Golder Associates, AMEC Foster Wheeler, RPS Group, Ramboll Environ, and WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff.

The next 14 in order are: GHD; HDR, Sweco (including Grontmij) and MWH Global (now part of Stantec) in joint 13th; Antea Group and Jacobs in joint 15th; Cardno and Mott MacDonald in joint 17th position; ICF International; WorleyParsons, Royal HaskoningDHV and SLR in joint 20th place, Atkins and Coffey International (now owned by Tetra Tech).

Editor of Environment Analyst's Global Market Intelligence Service and co-author of the report, Liz Trew, comments: “Our conclusion is that the playing field has really leveled out now between the various types of operator and the specialists no longer seem quite so resilient. It remains to be seen whether firms that are still struggling can take the necessary steps to adapt, modify and innovate their offerings to the new paradigm of depressed resource markets and much more cost-conscious clients.”

Interestingly, whilst global revenues have risen slightly the EC staff numbers employed by the Global 24 remained more or less static (when discounting employees gained through any large-scale mergers) at approximately 75,000 in 2015. The average EC contract size serviced by the Global 24, at $67K, has also remained virtually unchanged for the last four years.

Based on the work area breakdown of the Global 24's aggregated EC revenues, Environment Analyst finds that contaminated land remains the largest single discipline in the global EC market in 2015, representing some 31% of the total, ahead of the 22% share held by water and waste management services. Environmental impact assessment (EIA) & sustainable development takes a further 18%, whilst environmental management, compliance and due diligence services represent 15%. Climate change & energy related services generate a further 10% of the total, but is by far the fastest growing of all the major disciplines.

According to the study, the global EC market is forecast to reach $32.5 billion by 2020, a 13.8% increase on the current figure, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. These projections have been revised upwards from the last edition of the report in reflection of the return to growth of the Global 24 collectively, the renewed strength of the European market and turnaround of the dominant North American region to positive growth.

This can be viewed as a conservative yet cautiously optimistic forecast given the very significant uncertainties surrounding global economic projections, and the US market in particular following the election of Donald Trump.

Commenting on future outlook for the global EC sector, Liz Trew says: “The regional prospects have shifted back towards the advanced economies and more mature EC markets, while in terms of services the climate change and energy disciplines are expected to spearhead continued market recovery. This area alone is forecast to increase by almost 30% over the next five years, driven by strong underlying policy drivers and the global push for decarbonisation. The rise of infrastructure is also evident in our forecast model, with this area expected to expand by almost 20% by 2020.”

In the longer term, demand prospects also remain strong for environmental consultancy work in support of natural resources development. As the mining and energy industries recover, the supply gap – that alternative energy sources are not likely to be at a sufficient level to fill – will inevitably lead to another cycle of capital investment.

Trew concludes: “Given the current low-growth market projections, M&A activity by – and impacting – the Global 24 is likely to continue at a fair pace, and also given the pressures in the wider engineering and support services industry. Although activity is expected to be more concentrated among small and mid-size players, some commentators have raised the possibility of one (or more?!) of the Global 24 being snapped up by an IT giant, reflecting the growing importance of digital technologies, software applications and big data management and environmental analytics in the shaping the services on offer.

"The willingness to forge inter-sector and cross-sector partnerships is also becoming increasingly significant in the management of complex infrastructure and other major projects.”

