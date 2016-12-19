Construction to begin on £37m Newcastle scheme

Work will begin on Newcastle’s first build-to-rent development on the Forth Banks site in a month’s time.

The 280-home joint development - taken on by Worthington Properties, Moorfield Group, and Panacea Property Development - is situated on a brownfield site near Newcastle’s Central Station. The scheme will include three blocks of apartments that will be seven to 10 storeys high and a 279m² retail unit on the ground floor. The Forth Banks site, which is also adjacent to the Stephenson Quarter, has long been a regeneration target for Newcastle County Council. “It will be a key residential project in the city and one that is going to bring back into use a brownfield site and contribute to Newcastle’s ongoing renaissance, as well as creating jobs and providing a boost to the economy,” says Russ Worthington, director of Worthington Properties.



“Newcastle is a vibrant, growing city with several initiatives dedicated to regeneration, which we’re proud to be contributing to through the Forth Banks development.”

