Construction to begin on £37m Newcastle scheme

The 280-home joint development - taken on by Worthington Properties, Moorfield Group, and Panacea Property Development - is situated on a brownfield site near Newcastle’s Central Station.
The scheme will include three blocks of apartments that will be seven to 10 storeys high and a 279m² retail unit on the ground floor. The Forth Banks site, which is also adjacent to the Stephenson Quarter, has long been a regeneration target for Newcastle County Council.
“It will be a key residential project in the city and one that is going to bring back into use a brownfield site and contribute to Newcastle’s ongoing renaissance, as well as creating jobs and providing a boost to the economy,” says Russ Worthington, director of Worthington Properties.
“Newcastle is a vibrant, growing city with several initiatives dedicated to regeneration, which we’re proud to be contributing to through the Forth Banks development.”