Lords advises against HS2 compulsory purchase powers

The House of Lords has recommended the removal of a provision whereby the Government can complete the compulsory purchase of property to regenerate land near the HS2 line, even if it is unnecessary for the construction of the line.

A Select Committee report on the High Speed Rail Bill (London-West Midlands) has called these compulsory purchase powers into question, having been petitioned on the issue by both Camden County Council and the National Farmers Union.

Clause 48 of the HS2 bill states that the Secretary of State can “acquire land by compulsory purchase if he or she considers ‘that the construction or operation of Phase One of High Speed 2 gives rise to the opportunity for regeneration or development of any land’.”

Having mulled the issue, the committee feels that these powers are too wide and also queries the vague and general nature of the bill’s wording, which covers development as well as regeneration.

The Lords reports concludes that: “The Secretary of State has indicated that the power would be regarded as a power to be used only as a last resort, if commercial negotiations failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion. But in our opinion it is not sound law-making to create wide powers permitting the expropriation of private property on the strength of ministerial statements, not embodied in statute, that the powers would be used only as a last resort. We have amended Clause 48 by deleting subsections (1) to (3), renumbering subsections (4) to (11).”

The recommended amendments have been welcomed by the NFU. It says it “is pleased that the Committee has recognised the importance that HS2 Ltd acquire land on a temporary basis and do not acquire land permanently if it is not needed on a permanent basis by HS2 Ltd”.