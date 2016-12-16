Government seeks to strengthen Neighbourhood Planning Bill

The Government has adjusted the Neighbourhood Planning Bill to make sure that a community’s plan for housing in its area isn’t deemed out of date unless there is a significant lack of housing land supply in the wider local authority area.

Relevant policies for the supply of housing in a neighbourhood plan should not be deemed out of date if the following circumstances occur when a decision must be made: the neighbourhood plan has been part of the development plan for two years or less; if it allocates sites for housing; and if a local planning authority can demonstrate a three-year supply of deliverable housing sites.

“Recent analysis suggests that giving people more control over development in their area is helping to boost housing supply – those plans in force that plan for a housing number have on average planned for approximately 10% more homes than the number for that area set out by the relevant local planning authority,” says Housing Minister Gavin Barwell.

“It is … right to take action now to protect communities who have worked hard to produce their neighbourhood plan and find the housing supply policies are deemed to be out-of-date through no fault of their own.”

This will apply to decisions made on planning decisions and appeals immediately.