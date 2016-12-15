Scottish housebuilding rises 4%, claims report

Almost 16,000 homes were completed Scotland in the 12 months up to June 2016, according to the National Statistics Publication.

This represents a 4% rise on the previous year’s tally of 15,400. Private-led new builds rose 5%, while housing association new builds and local authority new builts spiked by 2% and 1% respectively. However, the number of new build starts fell from 17,131 to 16,450 - a decrease of 4% - with private-led new build starts falling 1,433 homes. In terms of affordable housing supply, the quarterly statistics in the year up to September 2016 reveal that completions have dropped by 7% compared to the previous year. This includes social housing figures, which fell by 10% or 433 homes. That said, affordable housing approvals rose by 34% as the Government looks to realise its target of 50,000 affordable homes.

