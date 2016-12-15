220,000 have used Help to Buy schemes, says DCLG

More than 220,000 people have bought a home using the Government’s Help to Buy products, according to the latest Department of Communities and Local Government figures.

The statistics also claim that more than 180,000 first time buyers availed of Help to Buy schemes such as ISA, Shared Ownership, Mortgage Guarantee, Equity Loan, and London Help to Buy. The average price of these homes is £191,000. More than 100,000 of these completions have come through the Help to Buy Equity Loan scheme; 27,222 have been supported by the Help to Buy: ISA; and 1,500 buyers used the London Help to Buy scheme to purchase property in the capital. “Our Help to Buy schemes are helping hundreds of thousands of people, especially first time buyers, achieve home ownership,” says Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond. “We are continuing the popular Equity Loan and ISA schemes to ensure people can access support when buying or saving for a property.”

