Liverpool gets £3.5m in European funding for green corridors

The European Commission has awarded Liverpool nearly £3.5m to create new green corridors across the city.

Working with Mersey Forest and the University of Liverpool, Liverpool City Council applied for a share of 10m euros of Horizon 2020 European funding to be invested in creating new green spaces in the city.

The city has been awarded four million euros (£3.4m) to work with partners over the next three years to undertake a range of research projects and work with local communities and business organisations to identify and retrofit a number of green corridors as part of the URBAN GreenUP project.

Plans for the corridors will be developed in the new year. The aim to deliver a range of environmental improvements including increasing biodiversity, improving air quality and alleviating surface water issues.

Work will include planting trees, introducing green walls and establishing rain gardens and SuDS systems, while enhancing pedestrian and cyclist routes.

The project delivers recommendations in Liverpool’s Mayoral Review for Green and Open Spaces and will fulfil aspirations in the development of the city’s Local Plan.

Research, experimental design of technical solutions and practical testing, together with data analysis, will be undertaken by the University of Liverpool.

Dr Ian Mell, University of Liverpool, said: “The URBAN GreenUP project is a fantastic opportunity to look at what makes an attractive and useful landscape and how people from all walks of life can reconnect with nature. Delivering the URBAN GreenUP project will place Liverpool at the forefront of European research for Nature-Based Solutions.”

The GreenUP project will help to consolidate and promote the green infrastructure partnership work of the city and Mersey Forest.