Plans for Ayr redevelopment approved

South Ayrshire Council has approved plans for an office accommodation scheme at the Riverside Block - the first development in the regeneration of the historic area.

9 December 2016 / Planning & regions

Ayr Renaissance’s mixed development masterplan includes the office accommodation, housing, retail units, and public spaces in a manner that is said to respect the surrounding conservation area.

The office development will replace several offices that are no longer economic to run, some of which will be demolished.

“This transformational project has now reached a significant milestone,” says Councillor Robin Reid, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for resources and performance.

“The tenders are also out for the contract to demolish the existing buildings on the site, meaning the momentum around the development is quickly gathering pace. I’m pleased to say that the public will soon see tangible progress on the ground, as the project takes shape in the months ahead.”

The completed Stage 2 design will be considered by South Ayrshire Council in March 2017.

