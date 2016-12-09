Plans submitted for 1,000-home Rochdale scheme

Russell Homes has submitted plans to Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council for a 1,000-home mixed use development and a new link on land on land at South Heywood, Rochdale.

The proposed mixed-use scheme would also include a new primary school, commercial space, landscaping, sports pitches, ecological enhancements, cycleway and footpath linkages. Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council would also procure and deliver the proposed 2.2km link road. According to the company, the commercial space could create commercial space for 2,250 new jobs, and it hopes this will play a large role in pushing the development through. However, the fact that development is primarily on Green Belt land could militate against smooth passage. “The majority of the application site is located in the Green Belt, as defined by the current Development Plan for Rochdale,” the application states. “It is therefore recognised that, for the planning permission to be granted, it is necessary to demonstrate that very special circumstances exist, which clearly outweigh any potential harm to the Green Belt.

Previous article / Next article / Back to News / Back to Top

© Environment Analyst Ltd. You may circulate web links to our articles, but you may not copy our articles in whole or in part without permission

CORRECTIONS: We strive for accuracy, but with deadline pressure, mistakes can happen. If you spot something, we want to know, please email us at: news@environment-analyst.com

We also welcome YOUR NEWS: Send announcements to news@environment-analyst.com