Skip to: top navigation | main navigation | main content

160-home car park scheme approved in Guildford

Guildford Borough Council and technical consultancy WYG have developed plans for a 160-home scheme on a car park site in Guildford.

9 December 2016 / Planning & regions

Places - Guildford

The approved development includes plans for 64 affordable homes, office space, and a new multi-storey car park.

According to WYG, the team overcame several significant challenges, such as the long, narrow nature of the tract and the site’s close proximity to railway lines, other residential areas, and the University of Surrey campus. It credits an innovative design process for surmounting the issue of movement through the site.

“The scheme makes a significant contribution to providing new and affordable homes in the centre of Guildford on a sustainable urban brownfield site,” says Christopher Tennant, director of planning at WYG. “We are delighted to have helped GBC secure this permission.”

“WYG has developed a scheme that has exceeded our expectations in terms of what is achievable on this highly constrained site,” adds local councillor Tony Rooth. “The provision of new homes, as well as an improved parking facility and commercial space, will allow the site to realise its full potential.”

Previous article / Next article / Back to News / Back to Top

© Environment Analyst Ltd. You may circulate web links to our articles, but you may not copy our articles in whole or in part without permission

CORRECTIONS: We strive for accuracy, but with deadline pressure, mistakes can happen. If you spot something, we want to know, please email us at: news@environment-analyst.com
We also welcome YOUR NEWS: Send announcements to news@environment-analyst.com