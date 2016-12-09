160-home car park scheme approved in Guildford

Guildford Borough Council and technical consultancy WYG have developed plans for a 160-home scheme on a car park site in Guildford.

The approved development includes plans for 64 affordable homes, office space, and a new multi-storey car park.

According to WYG, the team overcame several significant challenges, such as the long, narrow nature of the tract and the site’s close proximity to railway lines, other residential areas, and the University of Surrey campus. It credits an innovative design process for surmounting the issue of movement through the site.

“The scheme makes a significant contribution to providing new and affordable homes in the centre of Guildford on a sustainable urban brownfield site,” says Christopher Tennant, director of planning at WYG. “We are delighted to have helped GBC secure this permission.”

“WYG has developed a scheme that has exceeded our expectations in terms of what is achievable on this highly constrained site,” adds local councillor Tony Rooth. “The provision of new homes, as well as an improved parking facility and commercial space, will allow the site to realise its full potential.”