CPRE criticises North Herts Plan

The North Hertfordshire District Local Plan fails to justify several proposals to remove Green Belt land from the towns and villages in the locality, says CPRE Hertfordshire.

Kevin FitzGerald, the organisation’s honorary director, has expressed his concerns over the Plan, which shapes development up until 2031.

“Government Ministers have stated repeatedly that Green Belt boundaries should only be changed in exceptional circumstances and with community support,” he says. “The Council have not set out any exceptional circumstances to justify this huge potential loss of Green Belt and there is little evidence of community support. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“Ministers have also made it clear that meeting councils’ ‘objectively assessed housing needs’ does not justify changing Green Belt boundaries and this has been confirmed in a court case.”

The CPRE believes the Plan should make better use of windfall sites, changes of use, and brownfield land sites when it comes to achieving the housing target.