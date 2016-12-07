20,000l of slurry enters Sussex stream

The Environment Agency has tried to mitigate the damage caused by 20,000l of slurry entering Plumpton Mill Stream in East Sussex.

EA teams have held back the waterflow at local weirs and oxygenated the watercourse to reduce the impact of the pollution near Lewes. It has also taken samples of the slurry to find the source of the pollution.

The majority of the slurry has been contained but 1,200 fish, including sea trout, brown trout, and coarse fish, are now dead. The incident will have been particularly galling for the EA as it previously worked with the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust to improve the trout streams and create a fish refuge in the area.

“As a result of early reports from the local community, we were able to respond quickly to reduce the impacts to fish and wildlife and stop the situation escalating into a much worse incident,” says James Farrell, area duty manager at the EA.

“Clearly we are very disappointed that so many fish have died, but we will work with local partners to help the environment recover.”