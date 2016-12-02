Contracts signed for 2,000-home Manchester scheme

Developer Scarborough International Properties Ltd and Chinese company BCEG have signed an £85m contract to build a 24.5a Middlewood Locks development in Manchester.

The first phase of the proposed residential and commercial redevelopment to the west of the city’s central business district will include 571 homes, shops, restaurants, and canal-side footpaths and cycle paths.

In total, the Middlewood Locks development will deliver 2,215 new homes, more than 80,000m² of commercial space, and public green space by Manchester, Bolton and Bury Canal. According to Scarborough International Properties, the gross development value of the scheme exceeds £150m.

“We are delighted to have signed BCEG for the first phase of our Middlewood Locks development,” says Kevin McCabe, chairman of Scarborough Properties. “This marks the culmination of many years of hard work and collaboration between all involved, both in the UK and China.”

“We look forward to continuing our work with Scarborough on the development of this significant and strategic regeneration project,” adds Mr Xing Yan, managing director of BCEG.

The first phase is scheduled for completion by October 2018.