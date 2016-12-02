Sugar site to become Bristol Build-to-Rent scheme

Willmott Dixon has been selected as contractor for a £46m build-to-rent development on a former sugar refinery and brewery site in Bristol.

Bristol-based Cubex land will deliver the Finzels Reach development, which will include 440 new apartments, two office buildings, a hotel, cafés, restaurants, and a microbrewery on the 4.7a site. “Much has been talked about the build-to-rent sector but this is one of the first major schemes to get off the blocks, which we believe is testament to the approach we are taking at Finzels Reach, developing high quality spaces and creating a thriving, balanced community in the heart of the city centre,” says Gavin Bridge, Director of Cubex Land. Construction of the build-to-rent scheme is expected to start in early 2017 and complete in 2019.

Previous article / Next article / Back to News / Back to Top

© Environment Analyst Ltd. You may circulate web links to our articles, but you may not copy our articles in whole or in part without permission

CORRECTIONS: We strive for accuracy, but with deadline pressure, mistakes can happen. If you spot something, we want to know, please email us at: news@environment-analyst.com

We also welcome YOUR NEWS: Send announcements to news@environment-analyst.com