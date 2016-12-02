Sugar site to become Bristol Build-to-Rent scheme

Bristol-based Cubex land will deliver the Finzels Reach development, which will include 440 new apartments, two office buildings, a hotel, cafés, restaurants, and a microbrewery on the 4.7a site.
“Much has been talked about the build-to-rent sector but this is one of the first major schemes to get off the blocks, which we believe is testament to the approach we are taking at Finzels Reach, developing high quality spaces and creating a thriving, balanced community in the heart of the city centre,” says Gavin Bridge, Director of Cubex Land.
Construction of the build-to-rent scheme is expected to start in early 2017 and complete in 2019.