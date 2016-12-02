Developers sought for Northern Irish scheme

Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA has published a brief for the regeneration of Queen’s parade in Bangor, and has invited developers to submit proposals.

The proposed schemes must include a mix of retail, office, leisure, and housing development on the 5.26ha site, alongside the provision of a new pedestrian street and up to 350 parking spaces.

It is hoped that the redevelopment will transform the waterfront, reinforce links between High street and Main street, and spark further regeneration throughout the borough.

“The regeneration of Queen’s Parade offers an exceptional opportunity to regenerate Bangor town centre by creating a new mixed retail, office, leisure and residential development,” says Givan.

“For almost 20 years much of this area of Bangor has lain dormant and underused; however, I am now ready to take the much anticipated step of offering the site for sale. I am therefore inviting developers to submit their proposals to complete the scheme.”