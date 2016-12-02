Hydropower station approved on coal mine site

Scottish ministers have given the go ahead for a pumped storage hydro electricity (PSH) generation station on a Glenmuckloch site that is currently used as a surface coal mine.

The 400MW facility will employ 327 workers and could create up to 15 permanent jobs. The PSH station will store large quantities of energy to enable a more flexible energy supply, which is particularly useful for backing up intermittent renewable energy technologies. “The Scottish Government believes there is a huge opportunity around pumped storage hydro,” says Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work. “This tried and tested technology can support peak demand and effectively store greater levels of electricity at times when renewable energy output is high but demand is low. “With an installed capacity of up to 400 MW, and supporting 327 temporary and up to 15 permanent jobs, the Glenmuckloch station will help support the local economy in Dumfries and Galloway and support the growth of renewables in Scotland’s energy mix.”

Previous article / Next article / Back to News / Back to Top

© Environment Analyst Ltd. You may circulate web links to our articles, but you may not copy our articles in whole or in part without permission

CORRECTIONS: We strive for accuracy, but with deadline pressure, mistakes can happen. If you spot something, we want to know, please email us at: news@environment-analyst.com

We also welcome YOUR NEWS: Send announcements to news@environment-analyst.com